🔥Heather Watson wins first WTA title in four years with Mexican Open victory🔥

Heather Watson has won her first WTA title in four years.

The British tennis star triumphed in the Mexican Open with a two sets to one victory over Canada’s Leylah Annie Fernandez, winning 6-4 6-7 (8) 6-1.

Watson was the highest-ranked player left in the draw when she took on the teenager in Acapulco, the British number two serving up six aces as the pair battled it out for almost three hours.

Earlier, Aryna Sabalenka powered her way to victory in the Qatar Total Open final by beating Petra Kvitova 6-3 6-3.

Belarussia’s Sabalenka produced an impressive display of heavy hitting to clinch her third WTA title in six months and sixth in total, overcoming the Czech Republic’s Kvitova in one hour and 14 minutes.

Photo: AP

Ninth seed Sabalenka, who was not broken and saved all five break points she faced in one game in the second set, hit seven aces and 21 winners.

The 21-year-old will climb up two places to world number 11 in the new WTA rankings on Monday.

Additional reporting by the Press Association