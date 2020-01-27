🔥Heather Watson and Harriet Dart to lead Britain against Slovakia as  captain Anne Keothavong names Fed Cup team🔥

In the absence of British No 1 Johanna Konta – who will not be playing for her country this year – the Fed Cup team to take on Slovakia in Bratislava in 10 days’ time will be led by Heather Watson and Harriet Dart.

British captain Anne Keothavong made the announcement on Monday, and confirmed that neither Konta nor Katie Boulter – who suffered a spinal stress fracture during her last match on Fed Cup duty in April – will be present for this qualifying tie.

The winning team will progress to the inaugural finals week in Budapest, starting on April 14. The losers will have to go through a relegation play-off to preserve their position in the World Group.

Konta had already confirmed that she would not be participating after her first-round loss to Ons Jabeur in Melbourne last week. She has been struggling with a chronic knee injury for the last year, and told reporters that “It’s an Olympic year. I’m looking to schedule things for the longevity of my body.”

Boulter is also concerned about the physical impact of competing on an indoor clay court in Bratislava. Her comeback is still in its early stages and changing surfaces is notoriously hard on the body.