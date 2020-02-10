🔥Heartwarming moment London Tube passengers break out into joyous impromptu dance as busker performs🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

This is the heartwarming moment London Tube passengers broke out into an impromptu song and dance as a busker performed at a busy central London station.

The footage shows a group of enthusiastic dancers as they boogie around the performer at Leicester Square station.

Instead of ignoring each other, the revellers make eye contact and form a large conga line.

As more passengers stop to watch the party, the busker – named as Wilfy Williams on Twitter – plays the classic song Twist and Shout by the Beatles.

Tube travellers break out in dance (Wilfy W Music)

The clip begins with people dancing on their own or in pairs before a group of three make a conga formation.

Others then join the line until many people in the crowd are involved.

The clip has been shared thousands of time online with social media users expressing delight at the footage.

One user added: “Complete strangers having fun. Love that.”

Another added: “If we all could be together not fighting, not judging, accepting differences, standing together in life, and in this case dance what amazing world this would be.”

London MP Wes Streeting also shared the video and commented on it.

The MP for Ilford North said: “The horror with which I greeted this, admittedly wholesome and joyful content, has made me realise the extent to which I have been institutionalised as a lifelong Londoner.”