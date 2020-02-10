🔥Heartwarming moment friends surprise transgender teen with money to legally change name on 18th birthday🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A group of friends surprised a transgender teenager on his 18th birthday with money to legally change his name.

The students had been raising the money together for their friend Andi Bernabee so he could legally change his name once he was old enough to do so.

A heartwarming TikTok video of the moment when they revealed their surprise has now gone viral with more than two million views.

The teenager from Grand Prairie in Texas, was brought into a music room as they sang him happy birthday.

Andi Bernabee was surprised by his friends on his 18th birthday (TikTok/AndiBernabee)

He was then presented with an envelope of cash and a homemade birth certificate with his new name – Andrew Bernabee – and his date of birth.

In the video he could be seen dropping to the floor in tears when he realised what they had done for him.

Andi had been planning to get a job and save a small amount each month to pay the $235 (£300) to change his name, according to the Metro.

He told the publication: “I was trying to raise the money on my own so they thought it would be nice to surprise me on my birthday with the money they raised.”

“Their support means the world to me. I’m incredibly lucky to have friends like them who love and support me this much,” he added.