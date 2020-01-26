🔥Heartwarming courtside video of Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna resurfaces after crash🔥

January 26, 2020 | 5: 33pm
Kobe Bryant’s daughter, Gianna (aka GiGi), is the one sitting with her dad in this viral clip from December.
TMZ is reporting that she was killed in the helicopter crash today along with her father and three others. So sad. pic.twitter.com/LM73m2Sz7M
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) January 26, 2020
A heartwarming video of Kobe Bryant explaining the finer points of pro basketball to his daughter, Gianna, re-surfaced following their deaths in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday.
A YES Network camera caught Kobe, 41, and Gianna, 13, courtside at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center during a Dec. 21 game between the Nets and the Atlanta Hawks.
Kobe, wearing a Navy pinstripe jacket over a white crewneck shirt, gestured with his hands while leaning over and speaking to Gianna, who wore a gray knit cap and a pastel, multicolored top.
At one point in the 12-second clip, she purses her lips and responds before breaking into a wide grin.
“MAMBA SIGHTING! @KobeBryant breaking down the game with his daughter!” the network wrote in a caption on Twitter.
An ESPN tweet of the same footage, but focused more closely on their faces, went viral, with 1.5 million views, 99,300 likes and 22,100 re-tweets.
Some Twitter users were overwhelmed when the clip was shared again on Sunday.
“i’m just confused cause I feel like this was just a few days ago…and now he’s just gone,” wrote @nyawiramugo.
Another user, @IbnChristo, wrote, “I’m dreading the moment the shock wears off about this….”