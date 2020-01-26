🔥Heartwarming courtside video of Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna resurfaces after crash🔥

January 26, 2020 | 5: 33pm

TMZ is reporting that she was killed in the helicopter crash today along with her father and three others. So sad. pic.twitter.com/LM73m2Sz7M

Kobe Bryant’s daughter, Gianna (aka GiGi), is the one sitting with her dad in this viral clip from December.

A heartwarming video of Kobe Bryant explaining the finer points of pro basketball to his daughter, Gianna, re-surfaced following their deaths in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday.

A YES Network camera caught Kobe, 41, and Gianna, 13, courtside at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center during a Dec. 21 game between the Nets and the Atlanta Hawks.

Kobe, wearing a Navy pinstripe jacket over a white crewneck shirt, gestured with his hands while leaning over and speaking to Gianna, who wore a gray knit cap and a pastel, multicolored top.

At one point in the 12-second clip, she purses her lips and responds before breaking into a wide grin.

“MAMBA SIGHTING! @KobeBryant breaking down the game with his daughter!” the network wrote in a caption on Twitter.

An ESPN tweet of the same footage, but focused more closely on their faces, went viral, with 1.5 million views, 99,300 likes and 22,100 re-tweets.

Some Twitter users were overwhelmed when the clip was shared again on Sunday.

“i’m just confused cause I feel like this was just a few days ago…and now he’s just gone,” wrote @nyawiramugo.

Another user, @IbnChristo, wrote, “I’m dreading the moment the shock wears off about this….”