🔥Hearts players and staff asked to take 50 per cent wage cut due to coronavirus impact on finances🔥

Hearts owner Ann Budge has proposed to cut players’ and staff member’s wages by 50 per cent amid coronavirus-based financial concerns.

The outbreak of the disease has had significant impacts on global sport, with the Scottish Professional Football League suspended until further notice.

The effects on a number of football clubs will be drastic, with Barnet already confirming they are to make almost their entire non-playing staff redundant.

Budge has confirmed that Hearts will not be able to cope with the impending drop in income without major cuts, but maintains widespread redundancies are to be avoided if possible.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Budge said: “In order to try to prevent a staff redundancy programme and to protect as many jobs as possible, I am proposing to implement a club-wide salary reduction programme.

The Scottish Premiership is suspended until further notice (via Getty Images)

“We have asked all full-time employees, managers, coaches, players and player back-room staff, with effect from the beginning of April, to accept a 50 per cent cut in their monthly salary.”

Budge stresses that these cuts will not see anyone fall below the living wage, with a minimum full-time salary set at £18,135 per annum. She cannot, however, say for how long these measures will be in place.

“We will, of course, be continuously reviewing the situation,” she said. “Staff and players alike, who feel unable or unwilling to accept this revision to their contracts, will, of course, be offered the option of contract termination.

“As you will appreciate my priority is the health and well-being of our people and in addition to this, as chairman and CEO of the club, I must also do everything in my power to ensure that we keep our club safe and financially sound.

“The Scottish FA has now suspended football for the foreseeable future…it is most likely that the game will not resume until July/early August at the earliest.

“In addition, the latest Government measures regarding social distancing and restrictions on large gatherings, mean that the impacts of this will be felt across our entire business.”