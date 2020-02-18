🔥'Heartbroken' Katie Price quits social media after Caroline Flack's death🔥

Katie Price has decided to step away from “horrible” social media following the death of Caroline Flack.

The former glamour model, 41, announced her intention in a statement post on Instagram earlier today.

She said that she wants “a dramatic change in [her] life for the better” and promised fans that she would return to Instagram “when [she’s] ready.”

“I’ve decided to take a break from this horrible media world,” she wrote.

“I’m absolutely heart broken… I’m having a dramatic change in my life for the better. I don’t want to have to read or see anything in the press about me, my family & friends or my exes.

“This has all got to stop! I’ll be back when I’m ready.”

Fans praised her decision and implored her to focus on her “beautiful family,” sons Harvey, 17, Junior, 14, and Jett, six, and daughters Princess, 12 and Bunny, five.

Katie Price – In pictures

Flack’s family confirmed on Saturday that she had died at the age of 40 after taking her own life.

The tragic news was met with an outpouring of tributes from her friends, including current Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore, who became tearful as she remembered the“vivacious and loving” star on her radio show.

Love Island Pay Tribute To Caroline Flack Ahead Of Show

After pulling the show from schedules on Saturday and Sunday, Love Island returned to ITV2 last night with a special tribute from narrator Iain Sterling.

He spoke movingly of Flack’s “passion, warmth and infectious enthusiasm” and thanked his friend and colleague “for all the fun times we had making our favourite show.”

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please contact the Samaritans on 116123 (free) or email jo@samaritans.org