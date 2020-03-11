🔥Heartbreaking video of girl, 4, calling herself 'ugly' goes viral as hairdresser assures her she's beautiful🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A heartbreaking video of a four-year-old black girl calling herself ugly has gone viral, sparking a conversation about representation in the media.

Ariyonna was having her hair done by Atlanta-based hairstylist Shabria last week when she suddenly said: “I’m so ugly”.

Shabria, who was filming the hairstyling session on Instagram Live on March 5, immediately responded by saying it wasn’t true and that she was beautiful – and an overwhelmed Ariyonna immediately burst into tears.

The video has since gone viral on Twitter with over 10 million views, as thousands of users share messages of support for the young girl.

In the clip, Shabria appeared to have nearly finished doing Ariyonna’s hair when the girl sees herself on the Instagram film and says: “I’m so ugly”.

Shabria then gasps, but the four-year-old does not seem to realise the impact of her words, replying: “What?”

The hairstylist then says: “Don’t say that! You are so pretty. When you look at yourself, you’re supposed to say, “I’m so pretty.”

“You are so pretty. Do you hear me,” Shabria continues, telling the young girl she has the “prettiest dimples” and is “too cute”.

At this point, Ariyonna’s face crumples into tears and she begins sobbing in Shabria’s arms.

The hairstylist says: “You’re gonna make me cry! You’re not ugly,” before spending the next few minutes describing all the ways that Ariyonna is beautiful.

Twitter users were quick to express outrage that a young girl could be made to feel ugly.

They have also pointed out that her assumptions about her appearance have likely been formed because she has not seen herself represented by others on TV, in movies or in magazines.

Countless commenters shared their own stories of feeling ugly while growing up, saying that the video was very relatable to them.

Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis wrote: “THIS is the motivating factor for Black women to leave a legacy…of WORTH of BEAUTY!

“We are fighting hundreds of years of brutal conditioning of being considered less than. It is sprinkled in our language, behaviour, laws, music…etc.. and trickles down to our youth.

“I’m speaking LIFE into Ariyonna. From a sista who looks a lot like you….you were born worthy therefore you were born beautiful!”

Jada Pinkett Smith said: “THIS made me cry! Kudos to this beautiful woman for loving on this beautiful child! We gotta love on each other! This made my heart sing.”

Director Ava DuVernay tweeted: “In tears over this. Somebody told this child this and her heart broke and her confidence broke and she believed it.

“Thank God for this beautiful spirit in her life to tell her differently. This video shows how deeply we harm each other. And fully we can lift each other up.”

Another Twitter user wrote: “You know what’s funny, is she may have NEVER had anyone tell her that she is ugly. She may have just witnessed the adoration of girls that don’t look like her.

“People think kids don’t pick up on that kind of stuff. But they are highly intuitive. Representation matters!”