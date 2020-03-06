🔥Heartbreaking moment woman, 88, talking to partner of 60 years through window as he is quarantined for coronavirus🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

These heartbreaking images show an 88-year-old woman talking to her partner of 60 years through the window of a nursing home at the centre of a coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

Dorothy Campbell, 88, was led by her son Charlie to see Gene Campbell, 89.

The Life Care Center nursing home in Seattle, Washington state, is on lockdown after seeing multiple cases of the coronavirus and a number of deaths.

Washington state, in the northwestern US, has 70 cases of Covid-19 and 11 people have died.

Dorothy Campbell at the nursing home (Reuters)

A number of people have died at the suburban nursing home, which is now under federal investigation.

Families of nursing home residents voiced anger, having received conflicting information about the condition of their loved ones.

One woman was told her mother had died, then got a call from a staffer who said her mother was doing well, only to find out she had, in fact, died, said Kevin Connolly, whose father-in-law is also a facility resident.

“This is the level of incompetence we’re dealing with,” Mr Connolly said at an emotional news conference in front of the Life Care Center in Kirkland.

The federal investigation of the nursing home will determine whether it followed guidelines for preventing infections.

Last April, the state fined it $67,000 (£51,000) over infection-control deficiencies after two flu outbreaks.

The coronavirus has infected more than 98,000 people worldwide and killed over 3,300, the vast majority of them in China.