🔥Heartbreaking moment coronavirus patient, 28, asks: If my life ends now, have I been a good person?🔥

Posted by — March 23, 2020 in News Leave a reply
heartbreaking-moment-coronavirus-patient,-28,-asks:-if-my-life-ends-now,-have-i-been-a-good-person?

The latest headlines in your inbox

A 28-year-old man hospitalised after catching coronavirus has warned that even young people should take the virus seriously.

Michael Prendergast, from Ireland, told Sky News of the “harrowing” and “indescribable” experience of suffering from Covid-19.

He added: “It has been an ordeal that I will never forget and it brought about a lot of existential questions, being trapped in this isolated room.

“I thought that if my life ends now, have I been a good person, have I done enough in my life?”

Mr Prendergast said that although he is asthmatic, he has not had an attack in years.

He added that he plays sports often and goes to the gym.

And he begged young people who are still socialising to change their habits.

Mr Prendergast said: “If you don’t get affected as bad as I have, I guarantee you that your parents, or your aunts and uncles, or your grandparents are going to be.

“This virus is a killer. I just hope that I can raise some awareness and just try and help.”

Mr Prendergast was treated in Ireland after returning from London.

There have been 906 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ireland. Four people have died after contracting the illness.

You May Also Like

new-jersey-becomes-first-us.-state-to-release-some-inmates-over-coronavirus

🔥New Jersey becomes first U.S. state to release some inmates over coronavirus🔥

us.-military-to-send-field-hospitals-to-new-york,-seattle

🔥U.S. military to send field hospitals to New York, Seattle🔥

trump-considers-reopening-us.-economy-despite-coronavirus-spread

🔥Trump considers reopening U.S. economy despite coronavirus spread🔥

us.-states,-cities-beg-for-coronavirus-help;-fed-tries-to-shield-economy

🔥U.S. states, cities beg for coronavirus help; Fed tries to shield economy🔥

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *