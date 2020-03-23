🔥Heartbreaking moment coronavirus patient, 28, asks: If my life ends now, have I been a good person?🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A 28-year-old man hospitalised after catching coronavirus has warned that even young people should take the virus seriously.

Michael Prendergast, from Ireland, told Sky News of the “harrowing” and “indescribable” experience of suffering from Covid-19.

He added: “It has been an ordeal that I will never forget and it brought about a lot of existential questions, being trapped in this isolated room.

“I thought that if my life ends now, have I been a good person, have I done enough in my life?”

Mr Prendergast said that although he is asthmatic, he has not had an attack in years.

He added that he plays sports often and goes to the gym.

And he begged young people who are still socialising to change their habits.

Mr Prendergast said: “If you don’t get affected as bad as I have, I guarantee you that your parents, or your aunts and uncles, or your grandparents are going to be.

“This virus is a killer. I just hope that I can raise some awareness and just try and help.”

Mr Prendergast was treated in Ireland after returning from London.

There have been 906 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ireland. Four people have died after contracting the illness.