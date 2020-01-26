🔥Health, well-being of Indians constantly monitored by embassy in Beijing: Jaishankar🔥

Wuhan coronavirus













In the wake of spread of the deadly coronavirus in China, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar confimred that the Indian Embassy in Beijing is constantly checking on the health and well-being of Indians.

The death toll due to the virus in China has risen to 56 with confirmed cases of viral affliction reaching almost 2,000.Reuters

Helpline numbers

Two helpline numbers — +8618612083629 and +8618612083617 — are opened by the Indian Embassy in China to respond to any concerns of Indians in that country.

The death toll due to the virus in China has risen to 56 with confirmed cases of viral affliction reaching almost 2,000.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, “Our embassy in Beijing is constantly checking on the health and well-being of the Indians in China. Please follow @EOIBeijing for more updates on the situation.”

Jaishankar also retweeted the posts of the Indian Embassy in Beijing.

“Embassy of India Beijing is in constant contact with Indian citizens in Hubei province, including Wuhan city, especially the student community, to check on their health and well-being,” the Indian mission tweeted.

“We are also in close touch with Chinese authorities on procedures and further steps that can be taken in order to assure their safety. Our two hotlines (+8618612083629 and +8618612083617) are operational and are open to respond to any concerns of Indians in China,” the mission said in another tweet.