health-secretary-says-us.-working-aggressively-on-coronavirus,-after-markets-drop

🔥Health Secretary says U.S. working aggressively on coronavirus, after markets drop🔥

News
mariya smith0

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar speaks to reporters in Washington, U.S., February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar said President Donald Trump’s administration is working aggressively on the coronavirus disease spreading worldwide, after he was asked on a media conference call to respond to the stock market plunging on coronavirus fears.

“It’s been a very aggressive, whole of government approach at the state, local and federal level,” Azar told reporters.

“We’re taking COVID-19 incredibly seriously,” he also said, using the official name for the virus.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert, Susan Heavey and Michael Erman; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Related Posts

all-eyes-on-new-hampshire-as-fallout-from-iowa-caucuses-continues

All eyes on New Hampshire as fallout from Iowa caucuses continues

mariya smith
carey-mulligan:-&apos;i-get-more-excited-when-i&apos;m-working-with-female-directors&apos;

🔥Carey Mulligan: 'I get more excited when I'm working with female directors'🔥

John koli
man,-52,-charged-with-murder-of-journalist-lyra-mckee

🔥Man, 52, charged with murder of journalist Lyra McKee🔥

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *