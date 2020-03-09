health-secretary-confirms-four-uk-deaths-connected-to-coronavirus-outbreak

🔥Health Secretary confirms four UK deaths connected to coronavirus outbreak🔥

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told MPs there are now “four confirmed deaths” connected to the coronavirus outbreak in the UK.

