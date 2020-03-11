🔥Health officials called to ’emergency meeting’ at White House: Rep. Maloney🔥

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Health officials scheduled to testify at a congressional hearing on the fast-moving coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday are being called to an “emergency meeting” at the White House later today, Rep. Carolyn Maloney said, noting that the hearing would have to end early.

The witnesses, who include National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield, will have to leave early, so the meeting will end at 11: 45 ET, she said.

Maloney said that she did not have additional details about the meeting, except that it is urgent.