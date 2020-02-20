Health museum creates on-line guide to free or low-cost care in Missouri

Frank Tian (from left), Emory Malone and Laia Ogun flex their muscles in a dance during a presentation on the different food groups at HealthWorks Kids’ Museum on Tuesday, May 10, 2016 in St. Louis. The children were first graders from Immanuel Lutheran School in Olivette. Photo by Huy Mach, hmach@post-dispatch.com

Huy Mach

A children’s health education museum in St. Louis has created an on-line community guide to over 100 health services in an effort to help Missouri residents find free or low cost care.“While a visit to the museum can help motivate children and adults to strive for healthier lives, we recognize there are a number of families throughout Missouri who struggle to afford medical care and other health services,” said Shannon Laine, CEO of HealthWorks! Kids’ Museum St. Louis. “By creating the community guide, we aim to help those in need by offering a one-stop resource for those looking to access healthcare organizations, programs and resources at a discounted rate.”The guide is available at hwstl.org under “health resources.” Users can search by type of service needed such as prescription assistance, vision or emotional health. They can also search by location within several state regions and counties.The museum is inviting other organizations that are not yet listed in the guide but offer low-cost health services to call 314-241-7391 or email info@hwstl.org.

Frank Tian (from left), Emory Malone and Laia Ogun flex their muscles in a dance during a presentation on the different food groups at HealthWorks Kids’ Museum on Tuesday, May 10, 2016 in St. Louis. The children were first graders from Immanuel Lutheran School in Olivette. Photo by Huy Mach, hmach@post-dispatch.com