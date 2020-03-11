🔥Health minister Nadine Dorries tests positive for coronavirus🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Health minister Nadine Dorries has tested positive for coronavirus, the Department of Health has confirmed.

Ms Dorries, 62, is in isolation and is understood to be recovering after being diagnosed with the deadly illness.

She had met hundreds of people in parliament over the past week and attended a reception with Boris Johnson at Number 10, it has been reported.

More follows…

