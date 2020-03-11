🔥Health minister Nadine Dorries says 'one of my staff has gone down with coronavirus too'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The health minister who has fallen victim to the coronavirus today appealed to MPs to say if they had been in close contact with her and revealed that one of her staff had “gone down” with the infection.

As the escalating Covid-19 crisis hit Parliament, Nadine Dorries’ ministerial office was sealed off with “police inner cordon” tape, and “Covid-19 Do Not Enter” signs.

With a race starting to trace people she had come into contact with, Labour MP Rachael Maskell revealed that she had been told to self-isolate after a meeting with Ms Dorries last Thursday, the day she started to feel unwell.

The minister sent a message to the Tory MPs’ WhatsApp group this morning, urging colleagues to tell her if they had met in recent days.

Rachael Maskell MP, who has been advised to self-isolate (PA)

“My staff member has gone down with it too,” she wrote. “I haven’t yet given a list to the contact tracers. Hard to remember every single person I was in contact with last week. If you sat next to me in the tea room or library etc please let me know.”

Public health officials are tracking people who may have caught Covid-19 from Ms Dorries but the fact that she had not yet given a list to them means they can only partially fulfil this task.

MPs fear they could spread the disease and some are already talking about staying away from Parliament as much as possible.

The SNP’s Carol Monaghan, MP for Glasgow North West, tweeted after Ms Dorries revealed last night that she had tested positive: “I raised the issue of MPs and #coronavirus at last week’s PMQs but twice today I was jammed into a voting lobby with hundreds of other MPs.

“How many of us will now be taking this virus back to our constituencies?”

As Parliament’s chiefs met to discuss how to respond one MP texted ITV News: “It’ll shut down in all but name. Loads of MPs are planning to not attend unless it is absolutely necessary for votes.”

Ms Dorries was at an International Women’s Day reception at No 10 on Thursday evening, attended by 110 people including double Olympic gold medallist Dame Kelly Holmes, chief operating officer at Manchester United Collette Roche and the founder of social enterprise STEMettes, Anne-Marie Imafidon.

A group of students from Westminster Kingsway College prepared and served the canapes.

Boris Johnson, who attended with his fiancée Carrie Symonds, may have brushed by the health minister but guests are believed to have been at low risk of getting the virus as it is not believed to spread easily when people are asymptomatic.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and partner Carrie Symonds (PA)

Public Health England was undertaking “urgent contact tracing” of anyone who was in contact with Ms Dorries and would advise people as necessary.

Asked why the Prime Minister was not being tested regularly for the virus, a source said the advice of Public Health England and the chief medical officer was being followed and that the premier had no symptoms, so there was no need for a test.

Ms Dorries, 62, the MP for Mid Bedfordshire who began her career as a nurse, is understood to have developed symptoms on Friday and to have swiftly self-isolated. She is most concerned about her elderly mother.

She tweeted: “Thanks for so many good wishes. It’s been pretty rubbish but I hope I’m over the worst of it now.

“More worried about my 84yo mum who is staying with me and began with the cough today. She is being tested tomorrow. Keep safe and keep washing those hands, everyone.”

As of this morning there were 382 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK, and six deaths. In separate developments:

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte vowed to throw billions of extra spending at the economy which was being crippled by the crisis, with more than 10,000 cases, and more than 600 deaths.

More than 100 British nationals, who had been on the Grand Princess cruise ship at the Port of Oakland, California, were due to arrive in the UK this afternoon on an evacuation flight and will go into self-isolation.

Coronavirus – In pictures

The Cabinet received an update from the Health Secretary and Prime Minister on the outbreak. The PM wished Ms Dorries a speedy recovery.

The NHS may need to draft in thousands of trainee doctors and nurses to cope with staff absence rates of 30 per cent due to the outbreak, Scottish Health Secretary Jeane Freeman warned.

A 53-year-old British woman, with underlying health conditions, who died in Bali is believed to be the first Covid-19 fatality in Indonesia.

Nineteen drive-in testing areas have now been set up in London.