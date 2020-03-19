🔥Health experts to follow on Instagram to keep you feeling calm and well-informed🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

We are in the middle of a global pandemic and while it’s an incredibly important time to stay informed, thanks to the rise of social media platforms like Instagram, we are more exposed than ever to the spread of misinformation which can be extremely dangerous, especially in times of crisis.

It’s a time to question who you follow, listen to and how often, to keep you calm in these unprecedented times of self-isolation.

Fortunately there are sensible voices out there on the ‘gram, and in particular, a growing community of qualified doctors who are using their platform to debunk health myths in their fields.

While they’re not allowed to give personal medical advice via social media, they offer a refreshing, anti-pseudoscience and evidence-based approach to wellness. This generation of doctors feels relatable – they’re writing digestible books and producing engaging podcasts. Think #mythbusting explainers, mouthwatering nutritious recipes, and the occasional scrubs selfie.

Here are a few accounts to add to your feed.

Dr Zoe Williams @drzoewilliams

Dr Zoe Williams is a GP for the NHS who regularly appears on This Morning. She uses her Instagram to address (and myth-bust) the latest health headlines and has been reposting NHS and Public Health England advice and explainers amid the coronavirus outbreak in a digestible way.

Otherwise, you’ll find her at her favourite fitness classes and championing the role of physical activity in helping patients to live healthier lives.

Dr Rangan Chatterjee @drchatterjee ​

With his almost 20 years of practice, GP, TV presenter and author of both The Stress Solution and The Four Pillar Plan, Dr Rangan Chatterjee is a pioneer of lifestyle medicine.

In light of recent events, he has been regularly appearing on BBC One to discuss things like the effect of loneliness due to self-isolation may have on people’s mental health.

Tune in to his ‘Feel Better, Live More’ podcast for a simplified approach to health, featuring guest experts and easy wellbeing-focused life hacks.

Dr Chris George @dr.chris.george

Dr Chris George is an NHS doctor working in general practice, with a passion for all things health and fitness-related.

Follow him for bitesized tips on how to make small lifestyle changes to improve your emotional health, including a recent post on how to manage anxiety amidst the uncertainty of coronavirus.

Dr Hazel Wallace aka The Food Medic @thefoodmedic

NHS medical doctor and registered nutritionist Dr Hazel Wallace – aka The Food Medic – uses her platform to bridge the gap between traditional medicine and new developments in nutrition – she’s also a personal trainer and runs a popular podcast.

Her feed is usually full of delicious, healthy lunchbox inspo, all of which is useful if you’re looking for batch cooking recipes at the moment, and she also posts coronavirus explainers like the one above.

Dr Joshua Wolrich @drjoshuawolrich

Dr Joshua Wolrich is an NHS surgical doctor who recently called out Miranda Kerr for sharing a post to her 12 million followers from the Medical Medium in which he suggests celery juice might help to cure coronavirus.

In light of the crisis, he is a serial mythbuster having declared his own war on “#nutribollocks” and recently has been posting explainers and diagrams on the latest government coronavirus advice.

He also has his own podcast, Cut Through Nutrition, which you can catch up on now.

Dr Rupy Aujla @doctors_kitchen

Health food guru Dr Rupy Aujla is an NHS GP who started The Doctor’s Kitchen to teach people about how nutrition can heal and improve health. If you’re understandably in need of some comfort food recipes right now, this the account for you.

Follow Dr Aujla for inspiring colourful recipes made from accessible and, crucially, affordable ingredients – he’ll offer ingredients alternative in case you’re struggling to pick up certain items in supermarkets at the moment, too.

Dr Sarah Vohra @themindmedic

Dr Vohra is a consultant psychologist and author of Mental Health in Children and Young People, who frequently speaks out about issues such as eating disorders and the impact of social media on our mental wellbeing.

She regularly posts about coping with issues like PMT, SAD and panic attacks, and has written a series of coronavirus-specific posts, including one on how to talk to kids about Covid-19 and tips to follow if you’re self-isolating.