🔥Headlong launches digital theatre season featuring Jasmine Lee-Jones, James Graham and Duncan Macmillan🔥

Jasmine Lee-Jones, James Graham, Duncan Macmillan and Clint Dyer are among a group of playwrights, directors and actors taking part in Headlong theatre’s new online season.

The theatre company have announced a new series created together with Century Films in response to the coronavirus crisis. Unprecedented: Real Time Theatre From a State of Isolation will see playwrights create works about how our understanding of life is changing, focusing on themes such as family, work, education, community and culture.

Each piece will be performed by actors in isolation and broadcast using online conferencing technology, combining both live and pre-recorded material. All of the plays will be available to watch online from April.

Further playwrights confirmed to be taking part in the series include April De Angelis, Josh Azouz, Deborah Bruce, John Donnelly, Jennifer Haley, Sami Ibrahim, Charlene James, Nathaniel Martello-White, Chloë Moss, Prasanna Puwanarajah and Tim Price.

Headlong artistic director Jeremy Herrin said: “At Headlong, we’ve been trying to process the disruption and, like many of us in the theatre industry, we have been trying to cope with the closure of shows, and the challenges facing future productions.

“In these uncertain times we want to engage with our family of artists: our playwrights, directors and actors and other creatives, and provide them with a platform to share their insight, wisdom, humour, anger, fear and optimism or whatever else they’ve got at this pivotal moment.

“Theatre is a way of processing contradictions meaningfully, and I hope that this project will help artists and audiences alike find connection and meaning in their isolation, and provide an uplifting and perhaps inspiring diversion.”

More information about Unprecedented: Real Time Theatre From a State of Isolation will be released at headlong.co.uk