Head-on crash on icy road kills man, injures woman in St. Francois County

A pickup truck slid on an icy road in St. Francois County and hit an oncoming car Tuesday, killing a man from Bismarck, Missouri.The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Corey J. Tiefenauer, 31.The crash was about 7:25 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 32, west of Old Irondale Road.A 2004 Ford Ranger was heading west on the highway when its 32-year-old driver lost control on the icy road, the patrol said. The pickup slid into the eastbound lanes of traffic.The Ranger collided head-on with Tiefenauer’s 2006 Chevrolet Impala. He was pronounced dead at the scene.The driver of the pickup, Kelsie Morris of Bonne Terre, was seriously injured.Neither driver was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

