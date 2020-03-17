🔥Head of U.S. military’s Southern Command tests negative for coronavirus🔥

FILE PHOTO: Commander of the U.S. Southern Command Admiral Craig S. Faller pauses as he talks to the media after an agreement signing ceremony, in Miami, Florida, U.S., March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The head of the U.S. military’s Southern Commander, Admiral Craig Faller, has tested negative for the coronavirus, a U.S. official told Reuters on Tuesday, saying the test was a precautionary step after he met Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s delegation in Florida on March 8.

Members of Bolsonaro’s delegation, including communications secretary Fabio Wajngarten, have tested positive for COVID-19. Bolsonaro, who also met U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida on that same trip, says he will be retested for the coronavirus following a negative test on Friday.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

