🔥Head of the British Fashion Council confirms that LFW will use technology to show new designs to Chinese consumers who aren't attending🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

London Fashion Week aims to use technology to show off its designs to “crucial” Chinese consumers who are not attending because of coronavirus.

Caroline Rush, the head of the British Fashion Council, said measures such as greater virtual coverage of catwalk shows and product promotions were planned for Chinese editors, buyers and investors who could not be there.

The BFC said Chinese attendance at LFW, which starts on Friday, will be “significantly reduced” due to the virus.

Counterparts at Milan Fashion Week suggested about 1,000 buyers, journalists and stylists were likely to miss out on their event later this month.

Chinese fashion industry figures are understood to wary about going overseas for fear of spreading the virus. Travel restrictions in and around China also make getting to Europe difficult.

The European events hope Chinese buyers will place orders online instead, with Milan and London both promising to ramp up virtual coverage.

The BFC is also stepping up sanitary measures at its base — 180 The Strand — with a deep clean every evening to stop the potential spread of any virus. More hand sanitisers will be available.

Rush, below, said organisers were adopting “government guidelines and going above and beyond”.

She added: “We know some crucial media, buyers and retailers aren’t able to travel… We are looking at how many platforms our content reaches and what packages we can make accessible to those audiences, so they are not just seeing the collections but capturing the conversations on topics like sustainability that happen during fashion week, which is what a lot of visitors find incredibly valuable. Information and content distribution to China will be increased over London Fashion Week to ensure that the reach of the shows, presentations and exhibitions will support ongoing commercial and editorial partnerships.”

Last year, Bain & Company said Chinese consumers accounted for a third of global luxury goods sales.

The BFC has helped UK designers break into the Chinese market. Peter Pilotto and Roksanda Ilincic were showcased at Shanghai Fashion Week last year. In 2018, Rush announced a two-year partnership with Chinese fashion giants JD.com and Ruyi. The first designer to show their collection at LFW on Friday is Chinese, Yuhan Wang, and another, Bosideng, kicks off proceedings on Sunday. Rush said some Asian models have been unable to travel, so “making sure we have the diversity on the catwalk, I think, will be more challenging”.

Coronavirus has infected about 45,000 people, with the death toll now more than 1,100 globally.