🔥Head of Saskatchewan Medical Association sick with COVID-19 after attending curling bonspiel🔥

EDMONTON — On the same day that the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, dozens of doctors across Western Canada were gathering to play in a curling tournament in Edmonton.

On Thursday, Dr. Allan Woo, president of the Saskatchewan Medical Association, said in a statement he had contracted COVID-19 and that he believes he caught it at the bonspiel, held from March 11 to 14.

“This bonspiel is an annual event that usually attracts 50-60 physicians from Western Canada,” the statement says. “I believe I contracted the COVID-19 virus at this bonspiel.”

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer, said at a Thursday afternoon press conference that her understanding was that 72 people had played in the bonspiel and about 45 had attended a banquet.

The report raises concerns that other physicians across Western Canada may be at risk of contracting COVID-19, the virus that emerged from Wuhan, China, earlier this year, and is responsible for thousands of deaths around the world.

“I absolutely say that anyone who attended that is needing to isolate for 14 days,” Hinshaw said.

As of Thursday afternoon 11 Canadians have died and around 800 have fallen ill from the virus.

At the time of the bonspiel, the Alberta government had advised against events of more than 250 people and gatherings of 50 or more for essential staff.

So, Hinshaw said, depending on how many people were in the room at the same time, there was nothing specifically prohibiting such a gathering.

“At that time there was no specific restriction other than our guidance that social distancing was practised,” Hinshaw said.

It’s believed the initial person who may have passed it on had returned recently from a trip to Las Vegas.

I am reminded that physicians are not invincible

She said she’s concerned about the impact it could have on the medical system, but that further investigation unfolding in Saskatchewan and Alberta would establish that.

“All of the information is being collected and communicated to all the provinces from where people may have come to that event,” said Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan’s chief medical officer of health.

“Details are sought about where each of the participants were, did certain people sit together as a group and mix more than others, and based on that a determination will be made shortly — in a day or two — does this involve all people who attended?”

Woo said that he began noticing symptoms on Tuesday and has since been self-isolating. He was tested Tuesday, and the results came back positive Wednesday night.

Woo, an orthopaedic surgeon, said his practice is rescheduling appointments and the office is “communicating with patients I was in contact with.”

“As I write this, I am reminded that physicians are not invincible,” Woo wrote in his statement. “The risks of this pandemic are far too real. I hope my personal situation serves as a signal for all health-care workers, and others, to be vigilant about their health.”

He said he’ll be back at work as soon as he’s well.

– With files from the Canadian Press

• Email: tdawson@postmedia.com | Twitter: tylerrdawson