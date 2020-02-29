He was born on a Leap Day. 100 years later, he died on one too. The amazing story of St. Louisan George Keller

George Keller celebrates a bingo win with activity aide Joann Kurkjian at Columbia Rehab and Nursing Center in Columbia, Ill., on Monday, Feb. 27, 2012. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Christian Gooden

On Wednesday, Feb. 29, 2012, the Post-Dispatch featured a story on George Keller as he celebrated his Leap Day birthday, 100 years after he was born. George died that afternoon. Here’s a look back at our coverage.COLUMBIA, ILL. • George Keller died on a day as rare as the one on which he was born.Keller died about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, 100 years to the day after he was born on leap day in 1912.Keller, who was profiled in Wednesday’s Post-Dispatch, grew up in St. Louis and worked for 50 years at General American Life Insurance, starting in the mail room when he was 15. A lifelong Cardinals fan, he remembered every Cards World Series championship.”I think I was the luckiest guy in the world,” he said of his long life in an interview last week.His daughter, Mary Sue Schoellhorn, said he was surrounded in his final hours by family and friends, who had gathered for a party to celebrate his 100 years — but only his 25th birthday going by the calendar. They shared stories of Keller, like the one he used to tell about lying down at his grandparents’ farm and letting a horse jump right over his head.

George Keller was married to Roberta McLard when he was 23 years old. Keller will be turning 100 on Feb. 29, 2012. He was born in St. Louis on leap year day in 1912.

“He was smiling and he knew we were all there,” she said. “It’s actually pretty awesome to live 100 years to the actual day. I think he would have been pleased.”According to a number of actuaries, the chances of living to be 100 years old to the day is rare, particularly for someone born in 1912, when life expectancy was considerably lower than it is today. Factor in the probability of being born on a leap day, 1 in 1,461, and Keller is unusual indeed.“In the days before he died he kept asking my mom, ‘How much longer until I’m 100? How much longer?’” said Katie Schoellhorn, 34, Keller’s granddaughter. “And so she told him, you know, ‘3 days.’ So that’s how long he waited.”After his death, family members and friends went ahead with the planned birthday party, which Schoellhorn described as a celebration of Keller’s life. They put a sash that said “100 years old” on an empty chair, told stories and sang some of Keller’s favorite songs. His grandchildren blew out the 100 candles on his birthday cake.

