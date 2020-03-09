🔥He Is Baby Groot: Watch James Gunn’s Motion-Capture Dance For Guardians Of The Galaxy 2 Opening🔥

Vin Diesel is not the only one who gets to say “I am Groot” and really mean it. Baby Groot dances through the opening scene of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, grooving to “Mr. Blue Sky” as the credits play and the other Guardians fight. Turns out, that was writer/director James Gunn — or at least James Gunn dancing for dozens of cameras to capture the moves and translate them via VFX into Baby Groot.

That bit of Guardians 2 trivia isn’t new, but James Gunn recently confirmed reports that he performed the Groot dance by motion-capture, and that was followed by his new video clip showing off the process:

Who has more fun than James Gunn? I wonder if Vin Diesel is jealous he didn’t get to do that. Gunn showed off a different section of his dance back in 2017, in honor of a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 box office milestone, but this gives MCU fans a bit more. Also, this time he added the note that there were dozens of cameras around the soundstage floor to capture every angle of his dance. A lot of work went into that hilarious and adorable intro!

Watch how that scene plays out in the opening sequence to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2:

James Gunn doesn’t always give fans the most welcome Baby Groot updates, so this is refreshing. Remember when he bluntly posted that the first Groot was dead and Baby Groot was his son? That wasn’t news to everyone, but it unsettled quite a few fans. More recently, Gunn speculated about how Baby Groot would fare against The Mandalorian’s Baby Yoda in a fight. (I disagree with his assessment.)

What’s next for Groot? James Gunn recently revealed he’d talked to Margot Robbie about how much fun Harley Quinn and Groot would have together. He also teased some potential Guardians combos for his DC movie The Suicide Squad, so we’ll have to see if that goes anywhere. The Suicide Squad is finished filming, but there’s still post-production. At some point soon, though, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will finally get itself rolling.

First, Vin Diesel just noted that Thor: Love And Thunder will feature some Guardians in that 2021 movie, which makes sense. And then I imagine there will be a segue into Guardians 3, which is currently scheduled for 2022. I demand more Groot dancing!

