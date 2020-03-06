🔥HBO Writer for The Last of Us TV series promises to keep Ellie gay🔥

In case you haven’t heard, all-round excellent and emotionally devastating game The Last of Us will be getting its own TV show made by HBO. Writer and producer of the upcoming show, Craig Mazin, has promised that Ellie will remain gay in the series.

The TV series was announced yesterday and the vice president of Naughty Dog (The Last of Us’s developer) Neil Druckmann will be heavily involved. Suffice it to say, the series should be in safe hands with him.

When the news was announced people on Twitter were quick to demand answers from Mazin about the sexual orientation of one of the major characters, Ellie.

During the events of The Last of Us, Ellie was revealed to be gay in a downloadable side story which explored her character’s sexuality in greater depth.

In the side story, referred to as a DLC, called The Last of Us: Left Behind, Ellie shares a kiss with her friend Riley in a flashback.

Fans were particularly keen to see if this would remain part of the storyline, to test whether the adaptation would stay faithful to the game. As one user bluntly put it “Y’all better keep the gay gay. [sic] Pls and thank you. Do not erase that representation [sic] pls. Anyways, I’m so excited for this!”

Luckily, Mazin has confirmed this.

If the DLC scene wasn’t enough to convince you of Ellie’s type, then the game’s co-writer Halley Gross said this element of her character will be explored further in the game’s sequel. When discussing The Last of Us Part 2, which will be released later this year on May 29, 2020, back in 2018, Gross confirmed Ellie’s orientation.

“Ellie was born gay. This is just who she is,” said Gross. “And to explore who she is as a teenager and as an adult, it wouldn’t be honouring her character to hide some facet of herself. We want to engage with her as a full character.”

The Last of Us 2 will explore Ellie’s character heavily and it seems promising that the studio is intent on doing justice to her in all her glory in the upcoming sequel, as well as on the small screen.

However, with the news of a TV show in the works, the planned Last of Us film has reportedly been scrapped.