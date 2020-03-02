🔥HBO Max Gossip Girl reboot casts Emily Alyn Lind as main character Audrey🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Good evening, Upper East Siders. Gossip Girl is coming back – only this time, the reboot doesn’t feature your old favorites (yes, that is how Blake Lively got her start). Instead, it’s an all new cast and the first member has just been announced.

According to Deadline, the HBO Max series will star teen actress Emily Alyn Lind, who most recently appeared in the Blumhouse-Facebook Watch series Sacred Lies and previously appeared in the CBS show Code Black and the ABC drama Revenge.

She comes from a Hollywood family. Her mom, Barbara Alyn Woods, played Deb on One Tree Hill, which aired on The CW just like Gossip Girl.

She’s set to star as Audrey, a character who has been in a long term relationship and starts to consider what else is out there. It sounds decidedly Blair, although she is blonde like Serena.

She confirmed the news on Instagram and the official Gossip Girl account replied, “We know we love you xoxo.”

​The 10-episode series is coming from Joshua Safran, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage’s Fake Empire, Alloy Entertainment, Warner Bros TV and CBS Television Studios, so it’s many of the same people who brought you the CW show.

Kristen Bell, who narrated the first series and acted as an omniscient Gossip Girl, will be coming back, even if the rest of the original cast, including Leighton Meester and Penn Badgley, are not at the moment.

This story will also be based on Cecily von Ziegesar’s popular book series, only it will take place eight years after the original with a whole new generation of Upper East Side private school kids, focusing on social media and changes in New York.

The original Gossip Girl was on the air from 2007 until 2012 on the CW.