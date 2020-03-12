Hazelwood man gets life prison term in death of woman stabbed 19 times

ST. LOUIS — A Hazelwood man was sentenced Thursday to a life prison term plus 10 years after admitting to fatally stabbing a woman in her Tower Grove East home in 2018.

Gregory Boston, of Hazelwood, was charged in the Oct. 4, 2018, stabbing death of Valerie Holliday in St. Louis.

Gregory Boston, 57, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, armed criminal action and stealing a car as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors in the stabbing death of Valerie Holliday. He was originally charged with first-degree murder. Circuit Judge Michael Noble followed the terms of the plea agreement by sentencing Boston to a life term (calculated at 30 years) for the murder plus 10 more years for armed criminal action and a concurrent four-year term for stealing the victim’s car.Police found Holliday, 60, about 10 a.m. Oct. 4 in her home in the 2300 block of Louisiana Avenue. An autopsy revealed she had been stabbed 19 times, a prosecutor said in court Thursday.A friend who found Holliday’s body told police that Holliday had texted her earlier to say Boston was stopping by the night before for a visit.Police realized Holliday’s 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt was missing and caught up with Boston later that day. Officers found him at an ATM with her vehicle, wearing blood-stained clothes, authorities said. Police also found a bloody knife from Holliday’s home in the car.

