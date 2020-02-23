🔥Hazard injury: Real Madrid dealt blow after Belgian limps off as Zidane admits: 'It doesn't look good'🔥

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane says Eden Hazard’s latest injury problem ‘doesn’t look good’ after he limped off in Los Blancos’ 1-0 defeat to Levante on Saturday night.

Hazard was making his second start after an ankle injury in November which had seen him sidelined for 16 consecutive matches in all competitions.

The Belgian had played well until he began to limp during the second half, finally going off after 67 minutes to be replaced by Vinicius Junior.

The 29-year-old was limping as he left the pitch with a stern expression on his face and Zidane admitted the first signs are not encouraging.

“Bad sensations. It’s a knock on the area where he had his [ankle] injury,” Zidane said after the game.

Concern: Hazard was substituted during Real Madrid’s defeat to Levante Photo: AFP via Getty Images

“It doesn’t look good. We will [have to] see what happens with him.”

This latest setback comes at a delicate time, with Madrid to meet Manchester City in the teams’ Champions League last-16 first leg on Wednesday night.

Shortly after that, Real face Barcelona in the Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu next Sunday with the two sides separated by just two points at the top of LaLiga.

Hazard has made just 15 appearances and scored only one goal since signing from Chelsea for a total of €150 million last summer.