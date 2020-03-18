🔥Hawksmoor, D&D and Wolseley restaurateurs become first two major chains to announce coronavirus closures🔥

Reviews, recipes and a feast of flavours

Hawksmoor, D&D and the group behind The Wolseley have become the first major restaurant chains to announce closures amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The steak restaurant group, Wolseley restaurateur Corbin & King and the 24-restaurant D&D group, have said that they will close all of their locations with immediate effect, with Hawksmoor revealing that job cuts have been made as a result.

In a statement on the Hawksmoor website, owners Will Beckett and Huw Gott said that they have had to “end the employment of some wonderful people” as part of the “difficult decisions” circumstances have forced them to make.

The pair added: “We have tried to treat those people as fairly as possible, paying full notice and we are trying to give them every guidance on how they can get extra support during these difficult times.”

‘Invidious situation’: Restaurateurs Chris Corbin and Jeremy King, who have announced the closure of all their restaurants

“We have also told them that what has happened today doesn’t prevent them in any way from being part of the company again in the future”.

Hawksmoor has six restaurants in London, as well as two more in Edinburgh and Manchester. Earlier this week, the group announced that they would postpone the opening of its New York restaurant, its first location outside the UK.

D&D, which has a 24-strong portfolio including German Gymnasium, Michelin-starred Angler and Bluebird, will close all of its locations across the country.

“Our number one priority now is to work closely with government bodies to ensure that the welfare of our staff and their families is managed through this period of uncertainty,” said CEO and chairman Des Gunewardena.

“We hope the government steps up to the challenge,” he added.

Corbin & King – which numbers The Wolseley, Brasserie Zedel and Soutine among its locations – has also announced the temporary closure of all sites, but said that they will continue to pay staff.

Co-founders Chris Corbin and Jeremy King said in a statement: “In the light of the Government’s edict that: ‘People should avoid bars, theatres, clubs (and by implication restaurants)’ – we have been put in an invidious situation that we feel leaves us with no option but to close all our London restaurants today.

“We will continue to pay staff for the foreseeable future and are working closely with our landlords and other stakeholders to protect both the staff and the company”.

The closures come after the government said it would do “whatever it takes” to help the UK businesses through the crisis.