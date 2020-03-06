🔥Having just one child is better for the planet, but take it from me — it's a mixed blessing being a lonely only🔥

I usually wait until I know someone quite well before I break the news that I am an only child. Even then, I admit it with shamefaced disclaimers. I was never spoilt — I wish that stereotype had been true. I love sharing and I enjoy other people’s company. When people say they’d never have guessed I don’t have brothers or sisters I am secretly delighted.

But now it turns out I shouldn’t be so mortified by my single status. Parents of only children are being praised by everyone from Prince Harry to US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez because smaller families have a smaller environmental footprint. David Attenborough says that global warming can be halted if people have fewer children (I wonder if the Prime Minister will listen). We’re being rebranded from “only”, because that rhymes with “lonely”, to “single”. The French were ahead on this — we’re “enfants uniques” there.

If having an only child is to become mainstream, there are a few things their parents should know. Your child will crave company. My fellow single pringles and I (see, we are capable of making friends) share laments of afternoons playing two-person card games by ourselves, pretending to be both players.

One devised an elaborate Power Rangers game where she was every character. You might envy her for getting to be the pink Power Ranger every time, but she would have put up with being the yellow one if it meant she could have a conversation with someone else to break the monotony. By having to argue to be the Power Ranger she wanted, she would have learned negotiating skills nice and early.

It’s common for us to lie about having siblings. A fellow “only” used to tell people she had a brother who was away travelling the world. Her mother was surprised to be asked if her son was enjoying Australia. Another brought a picture of her cousin into nursery and said it was her sister at boarding school. Books propagate the notion that it’s more fun to be part of a pack. I’d still much rather be one of the March sisters in Little Women than, well… the only child people bring up the most is Damien in The Omen.

Quentin Tarantino is in the club too — he once said he always goes to the bathroom at parties to have a moment alone. But plenty of introverts do this too, even if they grew up in big families. Ditto group holidays — most people, onlies or not, find the paralysis of other people deciding what to have for dinner in a WhatsApp thread unbearable.

Another advantage of being one of many is that you can operate beneath the radar. I envy youngest children whose parents are too knackered from dealing with their older brothers and sisters so let them get away with everything. As my parents get older the roles are reversing. I’m the only one worrying about them, with no one to share care duties with. We have a triangular family, a term coined by another only child (we’re creative). When two points of the triangle go, I will be the only one left who remembers our very particular relationship. There will be no one to say “Remember that?” to, and exchange a knowing look.

All the enfants uniques I know agree on one thing — we want more than one child. Two will be just fine, and surely that’s still a small family. If we are to save the world we need strength in numbers.

Anyone got a virus bunker going spare?

As Phillip Schofield asked the Prime Minister on This Morning yesterday, “At what point do I tell my mum, ‘Actually it might be a good idea to stay in now’?”

I have been tying myself in knots catastrophising about coronavirus based questions like this — outwardly I laugh about the woman pictured on the bus wearing a bucket over her head for protection (Lord Buckethead, is that you?), and agree that stockpiling loo roll seems hysterical at this stage.

However, a small, scared voice in my head is wondering if I do need to make sure I have the essentials at home for worst-case scenarios.

When I saw a woman at Pilates clean the equipment with an antibacterial wipe before using it I wished I’d had the foresight to do the same.

Meanwhile the super-rich, of course, do coronavirus differently — they are investing in nuclear bunkers that filter the air.

The PM had no answers for Schofe. I’d better start saving up for a bunker just in case.

A hefty tome from Hilary

Like every Bougie London Literary Woman, I am excited about the latest Hilary Mantel novel, The Mirror And The Light. I only wish I’d bought it on Kindle. At 882 pages long, it is far too hefty to be casually toted around in your bag in case you find a spare moment to read. Never mind Thomas Cromwell causing pain — what about the weight of the words written about him? Us snowflakes fret that we could slip a disc by hauling it around all day.

On the Victoria line yesterday, someone joked my copy was taking up the space of a whole other passenger. You do get a lot of bang for your buck (£25) but maybe it could have been published in two instalments. Fingers crossed I won’t have to self-isolate, but if I do at least it will keep me going for a while.