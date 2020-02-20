🔥Have tickets for Lana Del Rey's UK tour? Here's how to get a refund after star cancels shows🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Lana Del Rey has cancelled her UK and European tour over an illness that has “taken her by surprise”.

The US singer said she had “totally” lost her voice a day before the first concert, with doctors ordering her to take four weeks off performing.

The 34-year-old was due to play at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome on Friday before visiting London, Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham later this month.

However, the surprise illness has forced her to cancel the entire tour, with Del Rey adding: “I hate to let everyone down but I need to get well.”

Here’s what to do if you want to get a refund.

How to get a refund for the Lana Del Rey tour.

Customers have been advised to contact their “original point of purchase” if they want to get a refund.

It is unknown at the moment whether the gigs will be rescheduled or not.

Ticket sellers AXS tweeted that they will be issuing refunds straight into customer’s bank accounts, and that it should arrive within 10 working days.

Those who bought tickets from sites such as Ticketmaster or See Tickets for example are advised to contact them via email.

The Summertime Sadness star, real name Lizzy Grant, was also due to perform in Paris, Berlin and Cologne across February and March.

It comes after it was revealed that she would perform on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival’s 50th anniversary event in summer.