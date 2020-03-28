Have fun in St. Louis area parks — but keep your distance

A runner passes a crew of golfers about to tee off for Hole 3 on Friday, March 27, 2020, at the Forest Park golf course along Skinker Boulevard. St. Louis parks have become heavily used as stay-at-home orders have been issued in the area due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Christian Gooden, [email protected]

A group of men play a pick-up basketball game at the Beckett Playground courts in St. Louis on Friday, March 27, 2020. St. Louis City officials have closed playgrounds while a stay-at-home order remains in effect. From left to right, Derrick Lewis Jr., Terrez White, John B.(declines to give last name), and Andre Stanley. Photo by Colter Peterson, [email protected]

A sign marking the closure of playground equipment stands on Friday, March 27, 2020, at Turtle Park in the Dogtown neighborhood. St. Louis officials, in an effort to discourage social gathering have closed all playgrounds due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Christian Gooden, [email protected]

There is yellow caution tape surrounding the playground at Tilles Park in Ladue. The playground has been closed to children playing on the equipment, photographed Friday, March 27, 2020. Photo by Hillary Levin, [email protected]

Many area parkgoers seem to be practicing the new etiquette, veering off walking trails to allow safe leeway for passersby and spreading out to enjoy warmer weather and emerging blooms.But as people congregate in neighborhood parks, rangers and staff have kept an eye out for distancing, sometimes shooing away pickup baseball and basketball games, and, as St. Louis staff did Friday, placing yellow caution tape around playgrounds.Park and government leaders want people to visit parks for mental and physical well-being during the coronavirus crisis. But they also want them to stay safe. Chicago’s mayor shut down beaches and high-profile public spaces this week after crowds flocked to them, flouting social distancing rules.St. Louis County park workers tried placing signs on playgrounds saying they were closed because of concerns about the virus. Research shows it can live for days on some surfaces, like slides, tunnels and bridges. But some families have ignored the signs, sending kids to scramble up and down the equipment.“We’re roping off the playground at Tilles because people have not paid too much attention to that,” said Tom Ott, director of St. Louis County Parks and Recreation, said Thursday of the park in Ladue. “We may have to do a few more.”By Friday, county leaders decided to put caution tape around all playgrounds and were talking about closing basketball courts as well.Ott said Lone Elk Park in West County had been steadily busy because people can enjoy the park’s bison, elk and wild turkeys from their cars.Greg Hayes, director of parks, recreation and forestry for the city of St. Louis, said that in some cases, rangers have had to politely approach large groups of people to tell them to disperse. But they walk a delicate line in doing so, he said, because they want people to visit for a mental and physical breather.The golf courses in Forest Park closed every other tee at the driving range to space golfers out.“We consider our parks open to all,” Hayes said. “We’re just relying on people to use good common sense.”Some parks, like those in Belleville, haven’t seen big surges in visitors — a group of five is considered a crowd at the city dog park, which remained open late this week, said interim parks director Jason Poole.

In Edwardsville, officials decided to close parks but keep the trails and paths that run around and through them open. That discourages large groups and draws an easier line to enforce, while allowing people to get outside, said Nate Tingley, the city’s parks and recreation director. “It’s still good for people to get out and walk,” he said.Gary Gates, executive director of the Missouri Park & Recreation Association, said park leaders have been communicating for weeks about best practices and when to cancel or postpone events and close portions of parks.The pieces fell like dominoes, Gates said: at first, park leaders canceled programs for seniors to help protect that population. Next, they closed recreation centers, then playgrounds.Nobody wanted to be the first to make the call, he said, but local stay-at-home orders and social distancing forced some hands. As of late this week, he figured 80% to 90% of playgrounds were closed statewide.Gates would like to emphasize three points: first, parks and open spaces matter now more than ever. Second. Rules from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local public health agencies still apply.And third: “We urge officials to keep these spaces open whenever possible to allow the citizens to get some of that mental rest and recreation, and hit that reset button before they go back to the house where their 8- and 4-year-old sons play hockey upstairs.”That was the scenario at Gates’ house outside Jefferson City, he said, “and I swear they were going to come through the floor.”He guesses he’s not alone.Some parks departments, like St. Charles County, have ramped up virtual offerings like video tours of historic buildings and how-to videos on building campfires. The county closed its dog parks, playgrounds and park buildings but encourages people to enjoy trails and open spaces.“You know, parks and rec, we’re the fun department,” said parks spokeswoman Nancy Lee Gomer. “We’re trying to keep spirits high with what we have to offer, to kind of be a distraction in what can be an uncertain time.”Next, park leaders say, they will have to make decisions on whether to postpone summer day camp programs and pool openings. But those will come day by day. Meanwhile, they hope one message sticks.“If you want to look for any sort of silver lining, and there’s so many out there, you know people are really appreciating their parks,” said Bill Reinenger, director of Tower Grove Park. “This just drives it home. It’s a true asset of a city.”

