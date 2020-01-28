🔥Haunting newly-colourised picture of smiling boy, 4, destined for the gas chamber🔥

Harrowing colourised pictures that expose the full terrors faced by those imprisoned at Nazi death camps have emerged 75 years after Auschwitz was liberated.

One particularly haunting photograph shows Istvan Reiner, four, smiling at the camera in the now infamous striped uniform given to inmates.

It was taken just weeks before he was murdered at the concentration camp alongside tens of thousands of other innocent people.

The photo was donated to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum by Istvan’s half-brother Janos Kovacs.

Upsetting pictures – some seen for the first time in colour – capture the human cost to those taken to Auschwitz to die.

One shows a gaunt 18-year-old Russian woman, another malnourished Jewish children peering out at their Soviet rescuers through a barbed wire fence.

In one picture, an emaciated young Jewish boy is seen recuperating in hospital after being rescued by appalled Allied Forces.

Picture restorer and colourist Tom Marshall, 31, of PhotograFix in Nottingham, said bringing the pictures to life was the most emotionally draining project of his career.

He said: ‘I’ve been a photo colouriser professionally for six years and this is the most harrowing project I have ever worked on.

‘I usually enjoy colourising photos as the process brings the subjects to life gradually which is a satisfying experience, but with this project it simply upset me as the images are so shocking.

‘They serve as a stark reminder of man’s capacity for inhumanity. I had to give myself time to do something else and try to switch off whilst working on these photos as they made me angry.

‘I felt more sick as the pictures came to life but I feel it was an important thing to do, to remind people – especially younger generations – that this happened and that it’s not really that far back in history.

‘Many people my age will have a grandparent who was alive when these photos were taken.’

Human history has a few tragedies that rival the magnitude of the Holocaust, the systematic state-sponsored killing of 6,000,000 Jewish men, women, and children and millions of others by The Third Reich and its allies during World War II.

Soviet soldiers liberated Auschwitz-Birkenau on January 27, 1945, where they found several thousand emaciated survivors and the smouldering remains of the gas chambers and crematoria – an attempt by Nazi soldiers to destroy evidence of their crimes against humanity.

Now Holocaust Memorial Day is held each year on January 27 to ensure that the Nazi’s anti-Semitic genocide is never forgotten and never allowed to repeat.

Tom said he hopes his colourised pictures can help to keep those harrowing images ‘relevant and shocking, so this never happens again’.

He said: ‘The colourising process was also different as these people were close to death by the time of their liberation, so painting skin tones was completely different.

‘In colour you can see the bones and the bloodless skin, and even young men look older with greying hair and dark patches around their eyes.

‘I have also included two photos taken by my great-grandfather, Charles Martin King Parsons, who was a chaplain with the British Army and helped to liberate Bergen-Belsen in April 1945.

‘Like many people affected by the horrors they saw during the war, Parsons never really spoke about his experiences at Bergen-Belsen and these photos show why.’

A spokesperson for the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust was hopeful that by remembering the dreadful acts of our past, we can avoid repeating our actions in the future – but warns that humankind has already slipped numerous times.

They said: ‘The Holocaust was a terrible and defining episode of the twentieth century, which undoubtedly changed the course of history.

‘After the Holocaust, the international community adopted a legal definition of the crime of “genocide”.

‘They wanted to make sure that never again would the crimes of the Holocaust be allowed to happen.

‘However, in the years following the Holocaust, genocide has continued to be carried out.

‘On Holocaust Memorial Day we remember all those who were murdered or affected by the genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

‘Subsequent genocides represent a failure of humanity to learn from the Holocaust and are a reminder for all of us that we must be prepared to guard against genocide happening again in the future.’