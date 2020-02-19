🔥Harvey Weinstein's trial lawyer told to stop talking to the press🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The jury in former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial were continuing their deliberations today after the judge warned his top defence lawyer against talking to the press.

Judge James Burke’s warning came two days after Donna Rotunno wrote an opinion piece in Newsweek magazine, calling on jurors to “do what they know is right” and acquit.

“I would caution you about the tentacles of your public relations juggernaut,” the judge told her.

Ms Rotunno claimed the opinion piece was not intended to address the jury directly.

“This is an op-ed about the jury system as a whole, about the criminal justice system as a whole,” she said.

Harvey Weinstein (REUTERS)

Prosecutor Joan Illuzzi asked Judge Burke to revoke Weinstein’s bail and jail him, saying he must have approved the piece, which she said “borders on tampering with the jury”. The judge did not act on the request.

Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and raping Jessica Mann, a one-time aspiring actress, in 2013.

He faces life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault. A unanimous verdict is needed for a conviction.