🔥Harvey Weinstein's lawyers call for mercy ahead of sentencing for disgraced media mogul🔥

Harvey Weinstein’s lawyers have argued he deserves mercy for his already “historic fall from grace” as prosecutors seek severe punishment for the disgraced movie mogul.

In a letter filed ahead of Weinstein’s sentencing on Wednesday for his New York City rape conviction, his defence team asked Judge James Burke to give him five years behind bars, far lower than the potential 29-year maximum term.

It describes Weinstein as a man who was once admired for funding charitable causes during his rise to becoming one of Hollywood’s most powerful producers.

But he now “cannot walk outside without being heckled” and has serious health issues which should be taken into consideration during his sentencing, his lawyers said.

“He has lost his means to earn a living. Simply put, his fall from grace has been historic, perhaps unmatched in the age of social media,” the letter says.

It continues to say that, even if the 67-year-old defendant is given a lesser term, “the grave reality is that Mr Weinstein may not even outlive that term” making it “a de facto life sentence.”

Weinstein has used a walking frame in court appearances from the start of the trial, raising questions about his health.

After his February 24 conviction, he was sent to Bellevue Hospital for more than a week amid concerns about high blood pressure and heart palpitations. Last week, he was transferred to a jail infirmary.

Weinstein’s lawyers have said he is also dealing with the ramifications of unsuccessful back surgery stemming from a car crash last summer, as well as a condition that requires shots in his eyes so he does not go blind.

Prosecutors wrote that the judge should impose a sentence that “reflects the seriousness of the defendant’s offences” and punishes him for “his total lack of remorse for the harm he has done”.

On the criminal sex act count, Weinstein faces a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 25 years, while the third-degree rape count carries a maximum penalty of four years in prison.

Judges often run sentences concurrently.

At Weinstein’s sentencing hearing, his accusers will again have a chance to confront him in court, and the former producer will be given another opportunity to speak.

He declined to testify on his behalf at his trial, but at sentencing he would not have to worry about being grilled by the prosecution like he would have been under cross-examination.

Once Weinstein is sentenced, he will be transferred from the city’s jail system to the state prison system where he will undergo a thorough evaluation, including a comprehensive medical review, to determine which facility is best for his physical and security needs.