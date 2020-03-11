🔥Harvey Weinstein’s 23-Year Prison Sentence Is Not The Maximum He Could Have Gotten🔥

The past few years have seen a huge change in the film world and beyond. Conversations surrounding sexual assault and misconduct within the industry was kickstarted by the bombshell allegations made against powerful Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. The #MeToo movement was born from these headlines, and now his legal proceedings have made their way through the justice system. Weinstein was found guilty just weeks ago, and a judge has now sentenced him to a whopping 23 years in prison. It’s a verdict that will likely see him live out his remaining years behind bars, although it could have been an even more severe sentence.

While Harvey Weinstein was the subject of a great number of sexual misconduct allegations, a few of them actually made it to court. Weinstein was tried in New York, a state which is known for its harsh rulings in regards to sexual assault. He was ultimately acquitted of a number of charges, while being convicted for two different counts of assault. Each rape charge has the power to add 25 years to the sentence, so Weinstein surely could have gotten even more time in prison. Although the New York Times’ report of 25 years for the former producer is a hefty sum– especially for a man of his age.