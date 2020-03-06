🔥Harvey Weinstein undergoes surgery before being transferred to jail🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Harvey Weinstein has been transferred to prison after undergoing heart surgery following his conviction for rape and sexual assault.

The disgraced former film mogul was taken to New York’s Rikers Island jail complex from Bellevue Hospital on Thursday.

It comes after the 67-year-old had surgery to clear a heart blockage in a procedure that followed his conviction on February 24.

He was found guilty of sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and raping a woman in 2013.

The ambulance that had been transferring Harvey Weinstein to jail was redirected to hospital (AP)

He faces up to 29 years in prison when he is sentenced on March 11 following the historic trial in New York.

The verdict was seen as a milestone for the #MeToo movement, which was fuelled by his case starting in late 2017.

The movement inspired women to accuse hundreds of powerful men of sexual misconduct.

Jurors acquitted Weinstein on the two most serious charges, predatory sexual assault, which carried a maximum life sentence.

More than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

He has denied the accusations and said any sexual encounters were consensual.

The former producer was a key force behind acclaimed films such as The English Patient and Shakespeare in Love.

His former film studio, the Weinstein Co, filed for bankruptcy in March 2018 and is being liquidated.

Weinstein also faces several felony charges in Los Angeles in connection with alleged sexual assaults against two women in 2013.