🔥Harvey Weinstein trial: Jurors 'deadlocked over most serious charges'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A jury deliberating in Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial is deadlocked on the most serious charges.

Jurors asked if it were permissible for them to be hung on two counts of predatory sexual assault while reaching a unanimous verdict on other charges, in a note sent to the judge.

After consulting with prosecutors and Weinstein’s lawyers, Judge James Burke told the jury of seven men and five women to keep working towards a unanimous verdict on all charges.

He sent them back to continue deliberating.

Weinstein’s lawyers said they would accept a partial verdict but prosecutors said “no”.

Judge Burke refused to allow it.

The jury, in its fourth day of deliberations, has been particularly focused on the key aspect of two counts of predatory sexual assault – charges which carry a maximum penalty of life in prison.

In all, Weinstein, 67, is charged with five counts stemming from the allegations of three women.

The predatory sexual assault charge requires prosecutors to show that a defendant committed a prior rape or other sex crime, but does not have the statue of limitation constraints that would bar Sciorra’s allegations from consideration on their own.

Weinstein has maintained any sexual encounters were consensual.

Reporting by agencies.