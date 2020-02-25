harvey-weinstein-to-spend-first-night-behind-bars-after-conviction

🔥Harvey Weinstein to spend first night behind bars after conviction🔥

News Uncategorized
mariya smith0

Harvey Weinstein is spending his first night behind bars in New York City, after being convicted of rape and criminal sexual act for assaults on two women. Though he was acquitted of the most serious charges, “predatory sexual assault,” Weinstein, who is 67, could still face decades in prison. Weinstein was once one of Hollywood’s most powerful men, who could make or break careers. His conviction today represents a milestone in the #MeToo movement. Jericka Duncan reports.

Related Posts

going-to-disney-world!-patrick-mahomes-tweet-from-2013-goes-viral-after-kansas-city-chiefs-win-the-super-bowl

Going to Disney World! Patrick Mahomes tweet from 2013 goes viral after Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl

John koli
coronavirus-outbreak-declared-global-emergency-as-us.-sees-6th-case

Coronavirus outbreak declared global emergency as U.S. sees 6th case

mariya smith
premier-league-clubs-vote-to-change-summer-transfer-window-deadline-to-1-september

Premier League clubs vote to change summer transfer window deadline to 1 September

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *