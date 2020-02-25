🔥Harvey Weinstein to spend first night behind bars after conviction🔥

Harvey Weinstein is spending his first night behind bars in New York City, after being convicted of rape and criminal sexual act for assaults on two women. Though he was acquitted of the most serious charges, “predatory sexual assault,” Weinstein, who is 67, could still face decades in prison. Weinstein was once one of Hollywood’s most powerful men, who could make or break careers. His conviction today represents a milestone in the #MeToo movement. Jericka Duncan reports.