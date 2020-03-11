🔥Harvey Weinstein set to be sentenced as lawyers call for mercy for disgraced movie mogul🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Harvey Weinstein is set to be sentenced in a New York court today after he was convicted of rape and sexual assault.

The 67-year-old disgraced movie mogul faces up to 29 years in prison but his lawyers have asked Justice James Burke of the state Supreme Court to impose a five year sentence, taking into consideration his health and age.

Weinstein was found guilty last month of criminal sex assault against former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and third-degree rape on an aspiring actress in 2013.

Last week, Weinstein was transferred to New York’s Rikers Island jail complex from Bellevue Hospital after undergoing a procedure to clear a heart blockage.

In their letter, Weinstein’s lawyers mentioned his poor health and age, as well as his “accomplishments” and “charitable endeavours”.

“His life story, his accomplishments, and struggles are simply remarkable and should not be disregarded in total because of the jury’s verdict,” they said.

Jurors acquitted Weinstein on the two most serious charges against him, predatory sexual assault, which carried a maximum life sentence.

New York prosecutors said last week Weinstein should get a prison sentence that reflects not only his conviction for sexually assaulting two women, but a “lifetime of abuse towards others”.

Throughout his adult life, Weinstein has shown a “staggering lack of empathy, treating others with disdain and inhumanity,” Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance’s office said in a letter to Justice Burke.

Weinstein, who reshaped the independent film industry with critically acclaimed pictures such as “The English Patient” and “Shakespeare in Love,” fell from grace after more than 70 women, most of them young actresses and others in the movie business, accused him of rape and sexual misconduct dating back decades.

He denied the accusations and said any sexual encounters were consensual.

In addition to his convictions in New York, Weinstein faces several felony charges in Los Angeles in connection with alleged sexual assaults against two women in 2013.