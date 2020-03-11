🔥Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in jail after being convicted of rape and sexual assault.

The 67-year-old disgraced movie mogul was last month found guilty of sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and raping an aspiring actress in 2013.

His lawyers had asked Justice James Burke of the New York state Supreme Court to consider his age and ailing health and hand him a five year sentence.

Last week, Weinstein was transferred to New York’s Rikers Island jail complex from Bellevue Hospital after undergoing a procedure to clear a heart blockage.

More follows…