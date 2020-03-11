🔥Harvey Weinstein 'said Jennifer Aniston should be killed' in email to reporter🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Nearly a thousand court documents were unsealed following Harvey Weinstein’s high profile trial, which saw the disgraced producer convicted of rape and sexual assault.

With many combing through the new information for an insight into the case, it has emerged that Weinstein once claimed that Friends actress Jennifer Aniston “should be killed” in an email.

In an email dated October 31, 2017, Weinstein responded to a reporter looking for a comment regarding false allegations that he had groped Aniston. He said, “Jen Aniston should be killed.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

According to Variety, the statement came after a journalist for the National Enquirer reached out for a comment after they revealed the outlet “intends to publish a story reporting Jennifer Aniston was sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein.”

The story was set to run in the wake of the wave of allegations against Weinstein, as reported by Ronan Farrow, Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey for the New York Times and New Yorker, which kickstarted the Time’s Up movement.

A spokesperson for Aniston has denied the sexual assault claim, saying to Variety, “The National Enquirer claims are false. Jennifer has not been harassed or assaulted by Harvey.”

(Getty Images)

Other documents to be unsealed also included Harvey Weinstein’s “red flag list”; a list of names of people who Weinstein felt were likely to talk to journalists about his history of sexual assault.

According to Variety, around 70 people are named on the list including Ben Affleck, accuser Annabella Sciorra, Rose McGowan, Rowena Chiu, Jason Blum and more.

During the trial, a private investigator stated that Weinstein gave him the list and told him, “The red flags are the first to call.”

(Getty Images)

Aniston has spoken about her connection with Weinstein in the past, claiming he once “bullied” her into wearing a dress from his ex-wife Georgina Chapman’s designer label Marchesa.

Speaking to Variety, she said, “I remember, right when Georgina’s clothing line Marchesa was starting. That’s when he came to visit me in London while we were shooting. He’d be like, ‘OK, so I’d like you to wear one of these to the premiere’.”

“And I went through the book, and at the time, it wasn’t what it is today. It was not for me,” she continued.

“He was like, ‘You have to wear the dress.’ That was my only bullying. And I was like, ‘No, I will not wear the dress,’” she finished, but said that ultimately he “knew better” than to force her to wear it.

Weinstein is set to be sentenced on Wednesday morning.