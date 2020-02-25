🔥Harvey Weinstein guilty verdicts hailed by #MeToo campaigners🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Activists from the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements have welcomed the conviction of disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein for sexual assault and third-degree rape.

Weinstein was found guilty of a criminal sex act for assaulting production assistant Mimi Haleyi at his apartment in 2006 and third-degree rape of a woman in 2013.

The jury found him not guilty on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault, that could have resulted in a life sentence.

However, Weinstein’s most damaging conviction, for the sexual assault of Ms Haleyi, carries a maximum sentence of 25 years.

Harvey Weinstein sits at the defence table reading papers during jury deliberations (Reuters)

Actress Rosanna Arquette, one of Weinstein’s high-profile accusers, tweeted: “Gratitude to the brave women who’ve testified and to the jury for seeing through the dirty tactics of the defence.”

She added: “We will change the laws in the future so that rape victims are heard and not discredited, and so that it’s easier for people to report their rapes.”

Ashley Judd, who has also accused Weinstein of sexual harassment, thanked the victims for testifying in the case.

She said: “For the women who testified in this case, and walked through traumatic hell, you did a public service to girls and women everywhere, thank you.”

Dame Heather Rabbatts, chairwoman of Time’s Up UK, said that Weinstein’s conviction “marks a new era of justice” for victims of sexual misconduct.

She said in a statement: “This trial – and the jury’s decision today – marks a new era of justice, not just for the Silence Breakers, who spoke out at great personal risk, but for all survivors of harassment, abuse and assault at work.”

Ms Rabbatts added: “Abusers everywhere and the powerful forces that protect them should be on notice: There’s no going back.”

Attorney Gloria Allred said she would see Weinstein at his next trial (AFP via Getty Images)

Gloria Allred, attorney for the accusers, said that she looked forward to seeing Weinstein in LA for his second trial.

He faces charges of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force and sexual battery.

If convicted, he could face a sentence of up to 28 years for the charges in California.

She said: “I look forward to seeing him in Los Angeles after the sentencing, for the criminal charges which will face him there.”

Ms Allred thanked Sopranos actress Annabella Sciorra, who gave evidence against Weinstein during the trial

She continued: “Annabella is absolutely one of the bravest people I know, she sacrificed so much, privacy, invested so much time, went through so much, just for the cause of justice.

“She didn’t have to do it, she did do it. And I am just so honoured to know her, and to represent her.”

Ronan Farrow, one of the first journalists to report on allegations against Weinstein, tweeted: “Today’s outcome in Harvey Weinstein’s New York trial is the result of the decisions of multiple women to come forward to journalists and to prosecutors at great personal cost and risk.

“Please keep those women in your thoughts today.”

