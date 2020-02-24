🔥Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sexual assault🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Harvey Weinstein has been convicted of sexual offences in a historic trial.

The once powerful movie mogul was acquitted of other charges.

The jury has been deliberating the rape and sexual assault charges against the once-powerful movie mogul for five days.

The case was being heard in New York.

Weinstein has maintained any sexual encounters were consensual.

