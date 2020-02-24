🔥Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty Of Sexual Assault🔥

The verdict in the Harvey Weinstein trial is in. The Hollywood mega producer, whose alleged behavior was one of the catalysts of the #MeToo movement, has been on trial in New York since earlier this month on five different charges relating to those allegations, that could land him in prison for the rest of his life. Now, over two years since the allegations first surfaced, Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty of sexual assault.

After deliberating for 26.5 hours, jurors in the New York trail have found Harvey Weinstein guilty. According to CNN, the former head of The Weinstein Company was found guilty of committing a criminal sex act involving one woman. He was also found guilty of rape in the third degree involving another woman. Harvey Weinstein was not found guilty though on all counts as the jury acquitted him of some of the more serious charges.