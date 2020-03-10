🔥Harvey Weinstein Evidence Brings To Light ‘Jennifer Aniston Should Be Killed’ Email🔥

A lot of stuff has come out about Harvey Weinstein and his experience with women in the Hollywood industry during the former mogul’s recent court case. While we now know Weinstein was found guilty on one count of committing a criminal sex act involving a woman. However, the evidence related to the case is still coming out and now a new email exchange is bringing Jennifer Aniston into the fold.

How Jennifer Aniston Connects To The Harvey Weinstein Case

To understand how Jennifer Aniston connects to Harvey Weinstein at all, we’d have to go back to 2005, when The National Enquirer was planning to publish a story related to Harvey Weinstein alleging the producer had sexually assaulted.

Sallie Hofmeister, a senior executive at Sitrick pr at the time forwarded Harvey Weinstein an email about the upcoming National Enquirer story, to which Weinstein responded:

Jen Aniston should be killed.

While the comment seems to be a glib one, it’s still a window into the producer’s mind circa 2005 and relates to the a-listers he came into contact with every day. At the time the article was not published and Jennifer Aniston has not accused the producer of anything relating to sexual harassment or assault.

So, How Do We Know About The Email?

Page Six reported on the documents on Tuesday of this week, noting at the time that the email exchange was from 2005 but had been included in a set of documents that were made public after Harvey Weinstein was found guilty in his recent court case.

Meanwhile, this week Harvey Weinstein’s lawyers have laid down a plea asking the judge who will sentence Weinstein to consider his life circumstances before coming to a final verdict about the former producer’s jail time. With the conviction, Weinstein could face up to 29 years in prison, per TMZ. His legal team seems to be asking for closer to five years.

What Jennifer Aniston Has Said About Harvey Weinstein

Previously, Friends actress Jennifer Aniston wasn’t super involved in the Harvey Weinstein case. However, when the #MeToo movement was still in its infancy, Jennifer Aniston did speak out about her experience with the Hollywood head honcho, noting Weinstein was pushy about getting her to wear Marchesa to an event. She told Variety previously:

He knew better. I remember, right when [his ex-wife] Georgina’s clothing line Marchesa was starting. That’s when he came to visit me in London while we were shooting. He’d be like, ‘Ok, so I’d like you to wear one of these to the premiere.’ And I went through the book, and at the time, it wasn’t what it is today. It was not for me. He was like, ‘You have to wear the dress.’ That was my only bullying. And I was like, ‘No, I will not wear the dress.’

The event occurred when Jennifer Aniston was doing press for Derailed, a movie she filmed with Clive Owen for Harvey Weinstein’s company, also back in 2005. She stood her ground and did not ultimately wear the Marchesa dress and that is the only time she has accused Harvey Weinstein of any sort of bullying.

As a sidenote, Marchesa is a brand run by Harvey Weinstein’s now ex-wife Georgina Chapman. Other reports have indicated this was a favored tact by Weinstein to keep Marchesa as a red carpet favorite. Previously, Felicity Huffman (who is facing her own legal troubles) and others have confirmed they only wore the brand after Weinstein pushed for it.

Sentencing for the former Hollywood mogul is set to come down the pipeline this week.