🔥Harvard tells students amid coronavirus fears: don't come back after spring break🔥

Harvard University has told students not to come back after spring break to avoid getting coronavirus.

Harvard president Richard Bacow penned an open letter to students informing them of the news.

“We will begin transitioning to virtual instruction for graduate and undergraduate classes,” he wrote.

“Our goal is to have this transition complete by Monday, March 23, which is the first day of scheduled classes following Spring Recess.”

Mr Bacow added: “Students are asked not to return to campus after Spring Recess and to meet academic requirements remotely until further notice.”

The Cambridge, Massachusetts university, ranked seventh in the latest World University Rankings, has also asked students currently living at the university to move out by March 15, according to the Harvard website.

The news comes on the same day as the Ivy League, a prestigious university sports group of which Harvard is a member, cancelled this year’s men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

Executive director Robin Harris said in a statement: “We understand and share the disappointment with student-athletes, coaches and fans who will not be able to participate in these tournaments.

“Regrettably, the information and recommendations presented to us from public health authorities and medical professionals have convinced us that this is the most prudent decision.”

According to the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention, there are around 650 cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States.

The Massachusetts Department of Health said there were 41 presumptive cases of coronavirus on March 9, the latest figures available.