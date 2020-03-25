🔥Harry Winks solidifies status as Tottenham pass master with quaran-tea-n Instagram trick🔥

There may be no Premier League football to play, but Tottenham’s “pass master” Harry Winks has solidified his reputation with a stunning “quaran-tea-n effort.

With the UK effectively on lockdown, footballers across the nation are sticking to individual, home-based training regimes; Winks’ clearly working on his volleying technique.

The Premier League is currently suspended until April 30, although a meeting will be held on April 3 to discuss the next steps.

Tottenham sit eighth in the table, seven points adrift of Chelsea and the top-four but will likely have both Harry Kane and Heung-min Son when football does eventually return.

Where Tottenham – without their prolific duo up top – were clearly struggling to hit the target, Winks certainly isn’t having that problem.

Taking to Instagram, the 24-year-old displayed exquisite poise and finesse in a rather alternative tea-making method – at the first attempt, of course.

Check out the strike below…

The midfielder has been a pivotal figure for Tottenham this season, featuring in 23 of Tottenham’s 29 Premier League games, largely leaving new signing Tanguy Ndombele on the bench.

Winks is yet to score this season, but after strikes like the one above, Tottenham must surely be expecting more.