🔥Harry Winks mocks 'world class' Heung-min Son despite last-gasp Tottenham winner🔥

Harry Winks could not resist joining Jose Mourinho in teasing “world class” Heung-min Son’s profligacy at Villa Park, despite the South Korean’s last-gasp winner for Tottenham.

Son pounced on a mistake by Aston Villa’s Bjorn Engels to score in the fourth and final minute of stoppage-time, earning Spurs a precious 3-2 victory on Sunday.

The forward had earlier given the visitors a 2-1 lead when he tucked home on the rebound after his penalty was saved by Pepe Reina, and he missed a string of chances at 2-2, finishing the match with seven attempts in total.

Son’s first goal made him the first Asian player to reach 50 in the Premier League but Spurs manager Mourinho interrupted his post-match interview with the club’s TV channel to ask ‘you speaking about the goals he scored or the goals he missed?’.

And asked if he ever doubted Son to bury the chance, Winks said: “After that game, yes, he missed so many chances!

“But credit to him, he showed just how much of a world class player he is, going one-v-one and keeping his composure with the last kick of the game.

“All game, he kept going, kept going. He’ll be the first to admit he should have scored some of those other chances. But he was fantastic, we’re delighted for him. For us it was a great feeling to score in the last minute to celebrate with fans on that side of the pitch. It was amazing.

“I didn’t think we’d score, to be honest,” added Winks. “We had so many chances to and I just thought we were going to have to settle for the draw at the end but Sonny, credit to him, he’s managed to put the last one away, the most important one.”

The win moved Spurs up to fifth, one point shy of Chelsea who host Manchester United on Monday and Spurs on Saturday.

In Pictures | Aston Villa vs Tottenham | 16/02/2020

“It was important to get that one in the bag, especially after the winter break,” Winks said. “We knew we needed a win, it’s tight with all the teams around us for that top four spot so it was an important win for us in a game we needed to secure the three points.

“Big game Wednesday and then another big game at the weekend. We can’t get carried away. It’ll be a battle, a fight and we’ll go there and try to be on the front foot. It’s going to be a tough game.”

Asked if he had any doubt Son would score, Eric Dier added: “Not normally with him. He’s a fantastic player, a fantastic finisher and he’s been fantastic for us over the last few years.”